Next Gen Debrief - Spark Tank 2021

Luke Air Force Base, in partnership with Arizona State University's Luminosity Lab, has developed Next Gen Debrief as the Spark Tank 2021 submission for Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This concept utilizes augmented reality headsets to project a three dimensional scene into the debrief room, allowing pilots to view scenarios from any angle. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler)