    Next Gen Debrief - Spark Tank 2021

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Luke Air Force Base, in partnership with Arizona State University's Luminosity Lab, has developed Next Gen Debrief as the Spark Tank 2021 submission for Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This concept utilizes augmented reality headsets to project a three dimensional scene into the debrief room, allowing pilots to view scenarios from any angle. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769748
    VIRIN: 201012-F-XS817-001
    Filename: DOD_108023440
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next Gen Debrief - Spark Tank 2021, by A1C Caleb Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    F-16
    Fighter Jets
    Luke AFB
    Fighter pilot
    Luke
    F-35
    Airman
    mission ready
    56th Fighter Wing
    innovation
    debrief
    Augmented Reality
    AFINNOFET
    Thunderbolt Nation
    A1C Caleb F. Butler
    SparkTank2021
    tommorrowsAF

