Kalaeloa Air Traffic Control Airmen enable aviation ops

Airman 1st Class Sianna Lorenzo and Tech. Sgt. Tiffany McKenzie work alongside civilian counterparts to keep the Kalaeloa Air Traffic Control Tower running in part-time and full-time capacities in the 297th Air Traffic Control Squadron.



As FAA-certified professionals, they apply their Air Force training daily to orchestrate the runway, analyze radar information, and offer their quick discission-making skills for transient aircraft.



While Lorenzo has long-termed ambitions to work as an air traffic controller in the civilian sector, she recently used her ATC credentials to secure a job as a rail controller in Oahu, Hawaii.