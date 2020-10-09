The Good Samaritan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Haley Jackson shares her recovery process and aspirations after experiencing a motorcycle crash with her late husband, U.S. Army Spc. Cory Jackson, on Sept. 2, 2019 near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Months after the crash, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Haley finally met the Soldier who aided in saving her life, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aaron Van Alstine, a quality assurance officer from the 25th Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.