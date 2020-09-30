U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Long, the superintendent of survival, evasion, resistance and escape training and operations assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron, explains the importance of rescue hoist operations at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 30, 2020. Hoist operations allow Air Force Special Operations Command tiltrotor aircraft members an opportunity to conduct simulated scenarios in a controlled, safe manner to better prepare aircrews for real-world combat operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 17:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769732
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-UQ958-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108023237
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SERE rescue hoist operations, by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT