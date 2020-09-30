SERE rescue hoist operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Long, the superintendent of survival, evasion, resistance and escape training and operations assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron, explains the importance of rescue hoist operations at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 30, 2020. Hoist operations allow Air Force Special Operations Command tiltrotor aircraft members an opportunity to conduct simulated scenarios in a controlled, safe manner to better prepare aircrews for real-world combat operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)