    SERE rescue hoist operations

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Long, the superintendent of survival, evasion, resistance and escape training and operations assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron, explains the importance of rescue hoist operations at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 30, 2020. Hoist operations allow Air Force Special Operations Command tiltrotor aircraft members an opportunity to conduct simulated scenarios in a controlled, safe manner to better prepare aircrews for real-world combat operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769732
    VIRIN: 200930-F-UQ958-2002
    Filename: DOD_108023237
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE rescue hoist operations, by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    SERE
    resistance
    survival
    evasion
    hoist
    CV-22
    1st Special Operations Support Squadron
    1st SOSS
    tiltrotor aircraft
    and escape
    rescue hoist training
    water hoist

