    Surviving JOTC Day 12

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Video by Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) is a 12-day course offered at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii designed to focus on jungle mobility training, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival training, and situational training exercises at the squad level. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 17:09
    Category: Package
    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC
    Schofield Barracks
    25 ID
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    Army
    Jungle
    Tropic Lightning
    JOTC
    USINDOPACOM
    Surviving JOTC
    UARHAW

