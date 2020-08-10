U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 and U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division participate in helicopter insertion and extraction techniques, Scholfield Barracks, Oct. 8, 2020. Special-patrol insertion and extraction rigging and fast roping insertion extraction systems are used to rapidly insert and extract Marines and Soldiers when a landing zone is not available. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769722
|VIRIN:
|201015-M-RM278-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108023157
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPIES and FRIES aboard Scholfield, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
