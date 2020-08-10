SPIES and FRIES aboard Scholfield

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769722" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 and U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division participate in helicopter insertion and extraction techniques, Scholfield Barracks, Oct. 8, 2020. Special-patrol insertion and extraction rigging and fast roping insertion extraction systems are used to rapidly insert and extract Marines and Soldiers when a landing zone is not available. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)