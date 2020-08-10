Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPIES and FRIES aboard Scholfield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 and U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division participate in helicopter insertion and extraction techniques, Scholfield Barracks, Oct. 8, 2020. Special-patrol insertion and extraction rigging and fast roping insertion extraction systems are used to rapidly insert and extract Marines and Soldiers when a landing zone is not available. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769722
    VIRIN: 201015-M-RM278-0001
    Filename: DOD_108023157
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPIES and FRIES aboard Scholfield, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT