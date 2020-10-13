Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generator repairer keeps powering flowing during recovery

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army Siegfred R. Velarde, a tactical power generation specialist with Bravo Company, 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, helped keep power flowing across Fort Polk, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura knocked out power, Aug. 27. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 16:28
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: CONCORD, CA, US
    This work, Generator repairer keeps powering flowing during recovery, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Louisiana
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Polk
    generator mechanic
    91D
    Hurricane Laura

