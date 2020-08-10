Logistic Support Vessel 5 and 6 homecoming ceremony

Army Logistics Support Vessel 5 and 6 arrived at Third Port, Fort Langley Eustist during the early morning hours of 08 October Marking more than 20 years of support to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769712
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-FA699-641
|Filename:
|DOD_108023118
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
