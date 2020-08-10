Logistic Support Vessel 5 and 6 homecoming ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769712" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Logistics Support Vessel 5 and 6 arrived at Third Port, Fort Langley Eustist during the early morning hours of 08 October Marking more than 20 years of support to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams)