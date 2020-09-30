Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Bioenvironmental B roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Bioenvironmental Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing demonstrate their capabilities Sep. 30, 2020, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The Airmen participated in the filming of an upcoming mission video. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
