Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    166th Aviation Brigade AIM 2.0 Recruiting Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Michael A Parker 

    First Army Division West

    Join the 166th Aviation Brigade team and broaden your knowledge career as an Observer Coach and Trainer. COL Reynolds and CSM Quichocho talk about what it is like to be in the "Archangel Brigade." Don't take their word for it. This video has interviews from 3 current OC/T's from 166 AVN BDE.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769696
    VIRIN: 201001-A-PQ356-874
    Filename: DOD_108023035
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 166th Aviation Brigade AIM 2.0 Recruiting Video, by SGT Michael A Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    166th Aviation Brigade
    AIM 2.0
    Aviation Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT