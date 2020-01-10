166th Aviation Brigade AIM 2.0 Recruiting Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join the 166th Aviation Brigade team and broaden your knowledge career as an Observer Coach and Trainer. COL Reynolds and CSM Quichocho talk about what it is like to be in the "Archangel Brigade." Don't take their word for it. This video has interviews from 3 current OC/T's from 166 AVN BDE.