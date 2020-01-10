Join the 166th Aviation Brigade team and broaden your knowledge career as an Observer Coach and Trainer. COL Reynolds and CSM Quichocho talk about what it is like to be in the "Archangel Brigade." Don't take their word for it. This video has interviews from 3 current OC/T's from 166 AVN BDE.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769696
|VIRIN:
|201001-A-PQ356-874
|Filename:
|DOD_108023035
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 166th Aviation Brigade AIM 2.0 Recruiting Video, by SGT Michael A Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
