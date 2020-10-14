Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremonial Drill School is underway at Marine Barracks Washington

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marine staff noncommissioned officers and officers with Marine Barracks Washington participate in Ceremonial Drill School, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2020. CDS is a specialized school designed to teach the intricacies of ceremonial drill to Marines new to “The Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremonial Drill School is underway at Marine Barracks Washington, by LCpl Tanner Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Drill

    Marching

    CDS

    Marines

    Ceremonial Drill

    Mameluke sword

    Marine Barracks Washington

    8th & I

    MBW

    Ceremonial Drill School

    officer sword

