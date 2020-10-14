Marine staff noncommissioned officers and officers with Marine Barracks Washington participate in Ceremonial Drill School, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2020. CDS is a specialized school designed to teach the intricacies of ceremonial drill to Marines new to “The Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 15:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769695
|VIRIN:
|201014-M-UR048-1095
|Filename:
|DOD_108023029
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ceremonial Drill School is underway at Marine Barracks Washington, by LCpl Tanner Lambert, identified by DVIDS
