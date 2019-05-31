Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappel Tower

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2019

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Members of the 1157th Transportation Company conduct rappel tower training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2019
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769693
    VIRIN: 190531-A-JH094-1001
    Filename: DOD_108023015
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappel Tower, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Rappel Tower
    1157th Transportation

