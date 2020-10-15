Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper has a virtual conversation with The Heritage Foundation on the readiness of the U.S. armed forces, Oct. 15, 2020. Video courtesy of The Heritage Foundation.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 15:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769689
|Filename:
|DOD_108023001
|Length:
|00:50:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Discusses Military Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT