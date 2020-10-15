Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DPG Newcomers Brief - Dugway Proving Ground Welcomes New Command Judge Advocate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Dugway Proving Ground welcomes Mr. Chris Brown, Command Judge Advocate, and his family to the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769688
    VIRIN: 201015-A-RF501-779
    PIN: 201015
    Filename: DOD_108022969
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPG Newcomers Brief - Dugway Proving Ground Welcomes New Command Judge Advocate, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Newcomers Brief
    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT