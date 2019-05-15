The 176th Fighter Squadron, F16 Fighting Falcon with the Wisconsin Air national Guard and the 163rd Fighter Squadron a unit with the Indiana Air National Guard, equipped with A-10 Thunderbolt II, conducted close air support training at Fort McCoy as part of the Northern Lightning exercise occurring at Volf Field.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 14:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769681
|VIRIN:
|190515-A-JH094-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022925
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
