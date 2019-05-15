Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Lightning exercise

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2019

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The 176th Fighter Squadron, F16 Fighting Falcon with the Wisconsin Air national Guard and the 163rd Fighter Squadron a unit with the Indiana Air National Guard, equipped with A-10 Thunderbolt II, conducted close air support training at Fort McCoy as part of the Northern Lightning exercise occurring at Volf Field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2019
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769681
    VIRIN: 190515-A-JH094-1001
    Filename: DOD_108022925
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Lightning exercise, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F16
    A10
    Fort McCoy
    176th Fighter Squadron
    Northern Lightning exercise

