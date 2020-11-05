Maj. Kip Traush, 225th Air Defense Group chief of innovation for the Battle Control Center Spark Cell, submits his idea of Battle Management Training NEXT (BMTN) to Air Force Spark Tank 2021. BMTN is a "video game-like" system that teaches operators during qualification courses and continuation training allowing human instructional resources to be reallocated to wartime preparation and the agility to reprioritize and rapidly train to additional emerging threats. BMTN provides a host of first-ever combined capabilities consolidated into one system, configurable across missions and potential platforms. (Video courtesy of Maj. Kip Traush)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 14:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769674
|VIRIN:
|200511-Z-QO338-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022908
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle Management Training NEXT (BMTN) For Air Force SPARK Tank 2021, by Maj. Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT