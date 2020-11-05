Battle Management Training NEXT (BMTN) For Air Force SPARK Tank 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Kip Traush, 225th Air Defense Group chief of innovation for the Battle Control Center Spark Cell, submits his idea of Battle Management Training NEXT (BMTN) to Air Force Spark Tank 2021. BMTN is a "video game-like" system that teaches operators during qualification courses and continuation training allowing human instructional resources to be reallocated to wartime preparation and the agility to reprioritize and rapidly train to additional emerging threats. BMTN provides a host of first-ever combined capabilities consolidated into one system, configurable across missions and potential platforms. (Video courtesy of Maj. Kip Traush)