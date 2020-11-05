Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Management Training NEXT (BMTN) For Air Force SPARK Tank 2021

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Video by Maj. Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    Maj. Kip Traush, 225th Air Defense Group chief of innovation for the Battle Control Center Spark Cell, submits his idea of Battle Management Training NEXT (BMTN) to Air Force Spark Tank 2021. BMTN is a "video game-like" system that teaches operators during qualification courses and continuation training allowing human instructional resources to be reallocated to wartime preparation and the agility to reprioritize and rapidly train to additional emerging threats. BMTN provides a host of first-ever combined capabilities consolidated into one system, configurable across missions and potential platforms. (Video courtesy of Maj. Kip Traush)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 14:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 769674
    VIRIN: 200511-Z-QO338-0001
    Filename: DOD_108022908
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Management Training NEXT (BMTN) For Air Force SPARK Tank 2021, by Maj. Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    threats
    biometrics
    training
    C2
    AI
    automation
    Battle Management
    metrics
    MDC2
    ABMS
    JADC2
    BMTN
    automated-training
    natural language processing
    intelligent tutor

