Oct. 14, 1947 Chuck Yeager Breaks The Sound Barrier

On Oct. 14, 1947 the sound barrier was broken.

Today, we celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the first supersonic flight that took place in the Aerospace Valley at Muroc Air Force Base in 1947. Muroc Air Force Base later became known as Edwards Air Force Base. This is why we are "The Center Of The Aerospace Testing Universe."