    Oct. 14, 1947 Chuck Yeager Breaks The Sound Barrier

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Crosby Shaterian 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    On Oct. 14, 1947 the sound barrier was broken.
    Today, we celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the first supersonic flight that took place in the Aerospace Valley at Muroc Air Force Base in 1947. Muroc Air Force Base later became known as Edwards Air Force Base. This is why we are "The Center Of The Aerospace Testing Universe."

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769668
    VIRIN: 201015-F-CX679-1001
    Filename: DOD_108022890
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
