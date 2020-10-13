Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shoal Housing Demo Time-lapse

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Demolition begins on houses at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida Oct. 13, 2020. The homes were damaged during Hurricane Michael and left uninhabitable.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769667
    VIRIN: 201013-F-WV167-1005
    Filename: DOD_108022869
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    demolition
    timelapse
    Tyndall
    Hurricane Michael recovery

