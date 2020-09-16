Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hanscom celebrates Hispanic heroes of past, present

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Hanscom hosted a virtual Hispanic-American Heritage Month event Oct. 14 to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions to the U.S. military by members who trace their heritage to Latin America.

    The 2020 theme, “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future,” was recognized in conjunction with the 75th World War II Anniversary Commemoration Program and the contributions made by Hispanic Americans during the war.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 14:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769666
    VIRIN: 200916-F-PR861-855
    Filename: DOD_108022864
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom celebrates Hispanic heroes of past, present, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Latin America
    Observance
    Hispanic-American

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT