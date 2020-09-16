Hanscom celebrates Hispanic heroes of past, present

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hanscom hosted a virtual Hispanic-American Heritage Month event Oct. 14 to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions to the U.S. military by members who trace their heritage to Latin America.



The 2020 theme, “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future,” was recognized in conjunction with the 75th World War II Anniversary Commemoration Program and the contributions made by Hispanic Americans during the war.