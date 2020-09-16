Hanscom celebrates Hispanic heroes of past, present

Hanscom hosted a virtual Hispanic-American Heritage Month event Oct. 14 to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions to the U.S. military by members who trace their heritage to Latin America.
The 2020 theme, “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future,” was recognized in conjunction with the 75th World War II Anniversary Commemoration Program and the contributions made by Hispanic Americans during the war.
