Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coming soon...new Holloman Elementary School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Exciting update for team Holloman families...
    A new APS Elementary School is expected on base in 2022. Once the new school is completed, the current Holloman Elementary School will be demolished.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769640
    VIRIN: 101220-F-UH828-1002
    Filename: DOD_108022702
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming soon...new Holloman Elementary School, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    hafbtv
    holloman elementary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT