A look into the life of an aerospace medical technician. SrA Olivia Almanzar shares her experience working at Luke AFB. She explains what she does on a daily basis, a look into the training she continues to cover, and the reasons why she loves her job.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 13:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769636
|VIRIN:
|201002-F-ZK202-424
|Filename:
|DOD_108022686
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, An Aerospace Medical Technician's Daily Duties, by SrA Caitlin Diaz-Gorsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
