    An Aerospace Medical Technician's Daily Duties

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Caitlin Diaz-Gorsi 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A look into the life of an aerospace medical technician. SrA Olivia Almanzar shares her experience working at Luke AFB. She explains what she does on a daily basis, a look into the training she continues to cover, and the reasons why she loves her job.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769636
    VIRIN: 201002-F-ZK202-424
    Filename: DOD_108022686
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Aerospace Medical Technician's Daily Duties, by SrA Caitlin Diaz-Gorsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Ambulance
    EMT
    Aerospace Medical Technician
    Training
    Emergency
    56th Fighter Wing
    LukeAFb
    MedGroup
    SrA Caitling Diaz-Gorsi
    SrA Olivia Almanzar

