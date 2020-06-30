Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    68th CTMC Combat Clearance Training_June 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll from the combat clearance close quarter battle practical application training portion of the Combat Team Member Course held on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The Combat Team Member Course is a two-month long training and 5-level qualification course for pararescuemen hosted by the 68th Rescue Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769617
    VIRIN: 200630-F-FZ485-879
    Filename: DOD_108022637
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th CTMC Combat Clearance Training_June 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Rescue
    MOUT
    Tucson
    ACC
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Military
    rifle
    pistol
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    68th
    close quarter battle
    CQB
    building clearing
    68
    DM
    MOUT Site
    355th Wing
    68th Rescue Squadron
    355 WG
    combat clearance
    GA FTU
    Guardian Angel Field Training Unit
    Combat Team Member Course
    CTMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT