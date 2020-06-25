Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    68th CTMC CATM_Day B-roll 25 June 2020

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll from the live fire pistol/rifle training portion of the Combat Team Member Course held at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The Combat Team Member Course is a two-month long training and 5-level qualification course for pararescuemen hosted by the 68th Rescue Squadron.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769609
    VIRIN: 200625-F-FZ485-458
    Filename: DOD_108022590
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th CTMC CATM_Day B-roll 25 June 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Range
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    shooting
    Rescue
    firearms
    Live Fire
    Tucson
    CATM
    shooting range
    ACC
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Military
    rifle
    pistol
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    68th
    68
    DM
    355th Wing
    68th Rescue Squadron
    355 WG
    GA FTU
    Guardian Angel Field Training Unit
    Combat Team Member Course
    CTMC

