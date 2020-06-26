B-roll from the nighttime live fire pistol/rifle training portion of the Combat Team Member Course held at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The Combat Team Member Course is a two-month long training and 5-level qualification course for pararescuemen hosted by the 68th Rescue Squadron. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales and Senior Airman Jacob Stephens.)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769608
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-FZ485-729
|Filename:
|DOD_108022589
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 68th CTMC CATM_Night B-roll 26 June 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT