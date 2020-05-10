Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Energy Action Month 2020

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    October is Energy Awareness Month and this year’s theme is “Energy Able - Mission Capable”, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Oct. 5, 2020. Every October, the Air Force recognizes Energy Awareness Month to highlight the critical role energy plays in operations, and to encourage smart energy use and management for our installations, ground vehicles, and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 10:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769599
    VIRIN: 201005-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_108022481
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy Action Month 2020, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    action
    energy
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    EAM

