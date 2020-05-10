October is Energy Awareness Month and this year’s theme is “Energy Able - Mission Capable”, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Oct. 5, 2020. Every October, the Air Force recognizes Energy Awareness Month to highlight the critical role energy plays in operations, and to encourage smart energy use and management for our installations, ground vehicles, and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)
10.05.2020
10.15.2020 10:21
|Package
|769599
|201005-F-CA439-1001
|DOD_108022481
|00:01:12
|Location:
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
This work, Energy Action Month 2020, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
