MARFOREUR/AF Commander visits Georgia

B-Roll of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa Commander, Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, visiting Krtsanisi, Algeti, and Vaziani Training Areas to meet U.S. Marines with the Georgia Training Team during a visit to Tbilisi, Georgia, on September 21, 2020. The GTT is deployed to support the Georgia Deployment Program, a program which provides U.S. Marine Corps training teams to advise and prepare Georgian forces for their upcoming deployments to Afghanistan. Members of the Peace Keeping Operations Training Center, the Joint Training Evaluation Center, and the Georgian 32nd Battalion Commander also met with Maj. Gen. Neary during his visit to the training areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)