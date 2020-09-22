Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFOREUR/AF Commander visits Georgia

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    09.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    B-Roll of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa Commander, Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, visiting Krtsanisi, Algeti, and Vaziani Training Areas to meet U.S. Marines with the Georgia Training Team during a visit to Tbilisi, Georgia, on September 21, 2020. The GTT is deployed to support the Georgia Deployment Program, a program which provides U.S. Marine Corps training teams to advise and prepare Georgian forces for their upcoming deployments to Afghanistan. Members of the Peace Keeping Operations Training Center, the Joint Training Evaluation Center, and the Georgian 32nd Battalion Commander also met with Maj. Gen. Neary during his visit to the training areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769595
    VIRIN: 200922-M-OL895-2001
    Filename: DOD_108022468
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: TBILISI, GE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFOREUR/AF Commander visits Georgia, by SSgt Brytani Musick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    GDP
    interoperability
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces
    partnership
    GEO
    Tbilisi
    Georgia Deployment Program
    Vaziani
    Krtsanisi
    MARFOREUR/AF
    Resolute Support Mission
    Europe and Africa
    Georgian Defense Forces
    Peace Keeping Operations Training Center
    the Joint Training Evaluation Center
    Algeti
    Joint Training Evaluation Center

