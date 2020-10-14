Maj. Gen. John Sullivan and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry, command team of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, are joined by officers and warrant officers within the command to talk about the mission and what it's like to serve an assignment with the 1st TSC.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 09:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769590
|VIRIN:
|201014-O-ZS229-490
|Filename:
|DOD_108022422
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Recruiting Video, by Bianka Lathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT