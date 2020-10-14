Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Recruiting Video

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Bianka Lathan 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. John Sullivan and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry, command team of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, are joined by officers and warrant officers within the command to talk about the mission and what it's like to serve an assignment with the 1st TSC.

