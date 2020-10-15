Ronald Reagan Strike Group Operates in South China Sea

201015-N-KP021-2001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 15, 2020) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 squadrons conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while conducting security and stability operations in the South China Sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the U.S. as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
10.15.2020
10.15.2020 08:07
B-Roll
769587
201015-N-KP021-2001
DOD_108022393
00:01:40
SOUTH CHINA SEA
|16
|0
|0
|0
