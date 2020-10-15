Ronald Reagan Strike Group Operates in South China Sea

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201015-N-KP021-2001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 15, 2020) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 squadrons conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while conducting security and stability operations in the South China Sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the U.S. as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)