    Ronald Reagan Strike Group Operates in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.15.2020

    201015-N-KP021-2001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 15, 2020) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 squadrons conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while conducting security and stability operations in the South China Sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the U.S. as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    TAGS

    U.S 7th Fleet
    South China Sea
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Air Operations
    U.S. Navy
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

