The Ternary Addressable Public Key Infrastructure (TAPKI) technology is the hybrid implementation of ternary and binary computing architectures applied to crypto-systems. TAPKI will address traditional vulnerabilities to the cryptographic key life-cycle that exist during key generation, distribution and storage. This will include situations where a device is lost to an adversary. Our computationally diverse technology was created to directly address this concern as the first step in addressing battlefield loss and hardware assurance. We predict that this technology will become ubiquitous across DoD systems requiring physical protections and secure communications.