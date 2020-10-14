The Ternary Addressable Public Key Infrastructure (TAPKI) technology is the hybrid implementation of ternary and binary computing architectures applied to crypto-systems. TAPKI will address traditional vulnerabilities to the cryptographic key life-cycle that exist during key generation, distribution and storage. This will include situations where a device is lost to an adversary. Our computationally diverse technology was created to directly address this concern as the first step in addressing battlefield loss and hardware assurance. We predict that this technology will become ubiquitous across DoD systems requiring physical protections and secure communications.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 07:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769578
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-TH808-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022337
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ternary Addressable Public Key Infrastructure (TAPKI) technology, by Bryan Ripple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT