Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ternary Addressable Public Key Infrastructure (TAPKI) technology

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Bryan Ripple 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Ternary Addressable Public Key Infrastructure (TAPKI) technology is the hybrid implementation of ternary and binary computing architectures applied to crypto-systems. TAPKI will address traditional vulnerabilities to the cryptographic key life-cycle that exist during key generation, distribution and storage. This will include situations where a device is lost to an adversary. Our computationally diverse technology was created to directly address this concern as the first step in addressing battlefield loss and hardware assurance. We predict that this technology will become ubiquitous across DoD systems requiring physical protections and secure communications.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 07:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769578
    VIRIN: 201015-F-TH808-1001
    Filename: DOD_108022337
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ternary Addressable Public Key Infrastructure (TAPKI) technology, by Bryan Ripple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    TAPKI
    Telesca

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT