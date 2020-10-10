Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Marines conducts 800-mile HIRAIN demonstration during Exercise Noble Fury B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, executes a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration to Iwo To from Okinawa, Japan, as part of Exercise Noble Fury, Oct. 10, 2020. After traveling more than 800 miles aboard a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, the HIMARS swiftly debarked, moved to a firing point, and engaged utilizing targeting information coordinated while in flight. After successfully striking the simulated target, the Marines loaded the HIMARS back on the aircraft and prepared for the next mission. This operation demonstrated the ability of 3d Marine Division and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to deploy long-range, precision-fires assets across a vast region in support of distributed operations in the littorals. Noble Fury is a joint exercise involving Marines and Sailors from III Marine Expeditionary Force and 7th Fleet and part of ongoing integrated training between the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 05:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769576
    VIRIN: 201010-M-ME993-0002
    Filename: DOD_108022300
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 12th Marines conducts 800-mile HIRAIN demonstration during Exercise Noble Fury B-Roll, by LCpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
    HIMARS
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    12th Marine Regiment
    3d Battalion
    Iwo To
    III MEF
    3/12
    3D MARDIV
    3D Marine Division
    NOBLE FURY

