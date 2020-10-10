12th Marines conducts 800-mile HIRAIN demonstration during Exercise Noble Fury

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769573" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, executes a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration to Iwo To from Okinawa, Japan, as part of Exercise Noble Fury, Oct. 10, 2020. After traveling more than 800 miles aboard a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, the HIMARS swiftly debarked, moved to a firing point, and engaged utilizing targeting information coordinated while in flight. After successfully striking the simulated target, the Marines loaded the HIMARS back on the aircraft and prepared for the next mission. This operation demonstrated the ability of 3d Marine Division and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to deploy long-range, precision-fires assets across a vast region in support of distributed operations in the littorals. Noble Fury is a joint exercise involving Marines and Sailors from III Marine Expeditionary Force and 7th Fleet and part of ongoing integrated training between the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)