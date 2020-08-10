Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201008-N-NO824-0001

    AT SEA

    10.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    STRAIT OF MALACCA (October 8, 2020) - The Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the Strait of Malacca. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

    u.s. 7th fleet
    transit
    reagan
    straits of malacca
    RRN

