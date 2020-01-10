Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy Operations JRTC 2020

    PORT ARTHUR, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct convoy operations from Port Arthur and Port of Beaumont, Tx., to Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 1. 2020. Units push onward to Fort Polk with vehicles and equipment needed to conduct operations during the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 01:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769566
    VIRIN: 201001-A-ZW807-916
    Filename: DOD_108022110
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PORT ARTHUR, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy Operations JRTC 2020, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    Port Arthur
    U.S. Army
    2-25 BSB
    7th Transportation Brigade
    U.S. Army-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

