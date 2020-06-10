Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mk VI Patrol Boat | Embarks USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    (PHILIPPINE SEA Oct. 6, 2020) Patrol Boats (PB) Mk VI assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) prepare to embark amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Maritime Expeditionary Security Force and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) embarked and are conducting integrated littoral maritime security operations from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) with the Marines and Sailors already deployed as Task Force Ellis from I Marine Expeditionary Force. PB Mk VI provides increased capabilities to amphibious warships and can operate directly in support of the Navy platform or independently in support of mission tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 00:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769563
    VIRIN: 201006-M-SH393-0002
    Filename: DOD_108022058
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    TAGS

    USMC
    Forward-Deployed
    I MEF
    Navy
    Marines
    USS Comstock
    LSD 45
    CTF 75
    Commander Task Force 75
    Naval integration
    I MIG
    Task Force Ellis
    MK VI Patrol Boats

