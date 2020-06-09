A Marine sniper team with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force observes the USS Germantown during a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) mission aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). VBSS is part of Maritime Interdiction Operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)
This work, Eyes on you: 31st MEU’s MRF sniper team observes VBSS on USS Germantown (LSD 42), by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
