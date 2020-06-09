Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes on you: 31st MEU’s MRF sniper team observes VBSS on USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A Marine sniper team with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force observes the USS Germantown during a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) mission aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). VBSS is part of Maritime Interdiction Operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 02:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769562
    VIRIN: 200906-M-IP473-1001
    Filename: DOD_108022056
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes on you: 31st MEU’s MRF sniper team observes VBSS on USS Germantown (LSD 42), by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19
    COVID
    Marine Maritime Raid Force
    Marine Okinawa South China Sea Board 7th Fleet USMC MEU Search and Seizure 31st MEU 31st Marine Expe

