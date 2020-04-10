Mk VI Patrol Boat | Embarks USS Comstock (LSD 45)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Patrol Boat (PB) Mk VI 1206 assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 3, boards amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in support of PB Mk VI integration, Oct. 6, 2020. Maritime Expeditionary Security Force and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) embarked and are conducting integrated littoral maritime security operations from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) with the Marines and Sailors already deployed as Task Force Ellis from I Marine Expeditionary Force. PB Mk VI provides increased capabilities to amphibious warships and can operate directly in support of the Navy platform or independently in support of mission tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)