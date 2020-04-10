Mk VI Patrol Boat | Refueling At Sea

(PHILIPINE SEA, Oct. 4, 2020) A Patrol Boat (PB) Mk VI assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) commences approach alongside amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) to refuel at sea during routine maritime operations. Maritime Expeditionary Security Force and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) embarked and are conducting integrated littoral maritime security operations from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) with the Marines and Sailors already deployed as Task Force Ellis from I Marine Expeditionary Force. PB Mk VI provides increased capabilities to amphibious warships and can operate directly in support of the Navy platform or independently in support of mission tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
10.04.2020
10.15.2020
B-Roll
769558
201004-M-SH393-0001
DOD_108022038
00:00:22
U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|1
|0
|0
|0
