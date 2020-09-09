U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 conduct flight training aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Aug. 25, 2020. VMFA-115 is currently visiting MCBH and is being assisted by the squadrons of Marine Aircraft Group 24 in achieving their annual flight qualifications. Music track courtesy of “Prisoner of Mind” by Guilty of Treason. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|09.09.2020
|10.14.2020 22:59
|Package
|769553
|200909-M-RM278-0002
|DOD_108022001
|00:02:20
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
This work, Silver Eagles shine aboard MCBH, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
