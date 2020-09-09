Silver Eagles shine aboard MCBH

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 conduct flight training aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Aug. 25, 2020. VMFA-115 is currently visiting MCBH and is being assisted by the squadrons of Marine Aircraft Group 24 in achieving their annual flight qualifications. Music track courtesy of “Prisoner of Mind” by Guilty of Treason. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)