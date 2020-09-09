Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silver Eagles shine aboard MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 conduct flight training aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Aug. 25, 2020. VMFA-115 is currently visiting MCBH and is being assisted by the squadrons of Marine Aircraft Group 24 in achieving their annual flight qualifications. Music track courtesy of “Prisoner of Mind” by Guilty of Treason. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    This work, Silver Eagles shine aboard MCBH, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations

