    Got your six: 31st MEU’s MRF snipers provide cover for Marines during VBSS

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.14.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    PHIILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2020) Cpl. Edward Gonzales and Cpl. Brady Rick, a sniper team with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force, provide overwatch during a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure drill aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of Expeditionary Strike Group Seven (ESG 7), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 03:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769552
    VIRIN: 201014-M-WW783-412
    Filename: DOD_108022000
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    31st MEU
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    Training
    Ready
    III MEF
    Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon
    Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
    Indo-Pacific Region
    USINDOPACOM
    Health Protection
    Partnered Lethal

