Got your six: 31st MEU’s MRF snipers provide cover for Marines during VBSS

PHIILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2020) Cpl. Edward Gonzales and Cpl. Brady Rick, a sniper team with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force, provide overwatch during a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure drill aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of Expeditionary Strike Group Seven (ESG 7), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)