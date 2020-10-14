High tide: Fox Co, 31st MEU, debark USS New Orleans on boat raid

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 11, 2020) Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to depart in a Combat Rubber Raid Craft on a boat raid exercise aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
