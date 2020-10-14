Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    High tide: Fox Co, 31st MEU, debark USS New Orleans on boat raid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.14.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 11, 2020) Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to depart in a Combat Rubber Raid Craft on a boat raid exercise aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 02:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769548
    VIRIN: 201014-M-WW783-136
    Filename: DOD_108021981
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High tide: Fox Co, 31st MEU, debark USS New Orleans on boat raid, by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Marine 2nd Battalion 7th Fleet 31st MEU 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit 4th Marines Marines CRRC Batt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT