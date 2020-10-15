Fire Prevention Week 2020 on Camp Zama

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fire Prevention Week 2020



Shout out: “Serve up Fire Safety in the kitchen!”





That was the theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, which was held on U.S. Army Garrison Japan installations October 5th through the 9th to increase the community’s awareness of fire safety.



Shinji Kajita, Assistant Chief for Fire Prevention, Fire and Emergency Services, DES, USAG Japan

Cooking is the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries—particularly leaving cooking food unattended in the kitchen. We have had on our installations a few cases of fires caused by unattended cooking, but thankfully there were all minor cases.





During Fire Prevention Week, firefighters and inspectors from the USAG Japan Directorate of Emergency Services conducted fire evacuation drills at numerous facilities. DES personnel explained the importance of knowing the locations of fire extinguishers in your home, school or office; as well as knowing the evacuation route and the proper procedures to take. They also set up fire safety booths at the Camp Zama Exchange and the Sagamihara Family Housing Area commissary.

Elsewhere, DES personnel conducted a fire extinguisher drill with Soldiers at the 901th Military Police Detachment.



PFC Joseph Koltonuk, K9 Handler, 901th Military Police Detachment



SGT Alexis Coffey, K9 Handler, 901th Military Police Detachment





Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8th, 1871.



Shinji Kajita, Assistant Chief for Fire Prevention, Fire and Emergency Services, DES, USAG Japan



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are staying in and more meals are being cooked at home. That trend will continue through the end of the year due to seasonal events like Thanksgiving and Christmas. So please remember to remain physically in your kitchen while cooking. There are more tips, like not adding water to hot oil, but if there is one you need to remember, it’s to not leave the kitchen while cooking.



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan