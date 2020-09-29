Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Bioenvironmental B roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Members of the 366th Fighter Wing Bioenvironmental team practice responding to disaster Sep. 29, 2020, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The team participated in a video production for an upcoming mission video. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769537
    VIRIN: 200929-F-EW795-146
    Filename: DOD_108021665
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Bioenvironmental B roll, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

