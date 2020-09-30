Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15 Canyon Flight

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    389th Fighter Squadron F-1E Strike Eagles out of Mountain Home Air Force Base fly over the base and in the surrounding area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 18:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769524
    VIRIN: 200930-F-GX122-029
    Filename: DOD_108021555
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    389th Fighter Squadron
    Air Combat Command
    Pilot
    F-15
    Aerial Footage
    ACC
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Mountain Home
    F-15E
    Flight
    Air Force
    USAF
    Readiness
    Lethal
    366th Fighter Wing
    Flight Footage
    389 FS
    Lethality Fighter Aircraft

