F-15 Canyon Flight

389th Fighter Squadron F-1E Strike Eagles out of Mountain Home Air Force Base fly over the base and in the surrounding area.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 18:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769524
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-GX122-029
|Filename:
|DOD_108021555
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT