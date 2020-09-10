Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Be There

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Burnley of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill brings awareness to the campaign #BeThere. The Army's theme for Suicide Prevention Month this year is '#BeThere.' This campaign encourages us to view our interactions with others as meaningful. So don't forget to #BeThere for each other, not just during Suicide Awareness Month, but every day. Suicide is a major concern with veterans and active duty military members. Fort Sill is committed to the health, safety and well-being of its Soldiers, department of the army civilians and Families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 16:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769516
    VIRIN: 201009-D-SN564-257
    Filename: DOD_108021468
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be There, by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Air Defense Artillery
    Uniforms
    Field Artillery
    Lawton
    Fort Sill
    King of Battle
    Basic Training
    History
    Oklahoma
    Drill Sergeants
    Basic Combat Training
    Be There
    Army Green Service Uniforms
    Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT