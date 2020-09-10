video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Burnley of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill brings awareness to the campaign #BeThere. The Army's theme for Suicide Prevention Month this year is '#BeThere.' This campaign encourages us to view our interactions with others as meaningful. So don't forget to #BeThere for each other, not just during Suicide Awareness Month, but every day. Suicide is a major concern with veterans and active duty military members. Fort Sill is committed to the health, safety and well-being of its Soldiers, department of the army civilians and Families.