Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Burnley of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill brings awareness to the campaign #BeThere. The Army's theme for Suicide Prevention Month this year is '#BeThere.' This campaign encourages us to view our interactions with others as meaningful. So don't forget to #BeThere for each other, not just during Suicide Awareness Month, but every day. Suicide is a major concern with veterans and active duty military members. Fort Sill is committed to the health, safety and well-being of its Soldiers, department of the army civilians and Families.
|10.09.2020
|10.14.2020 16:14
|Package
|769516
|201009-D-SN564-257
|DOD_108021468
|00:00:40
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
This work, Be There, by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS
