Fort Sill Drill Sergeants issued new Army Green Service Uniform

Drill Sergeants from 434th Field Artillery Brigade/Basic Combat Training get fitted for an Army Green Service Uniform at the Fort Sill Sept. 3, 2020. The AGSU is modeled after the dress uniform worn by Army officers during World War II. Fort Sill is in the second wave of installations to receive the new Army Green Service Uniform. The new dress uniform will go to general sales Oct. 1.