    Fort Sill Drill Sergeants issued new Army Green Service Uniform

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman and Jessica Tackaberry

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Drill Sergeants from 434th Field Artillery Brigade/Basic Combat Training get fitted for an Army Green Service Uniform at the Fort Sill Sept. 3, 2020. The AGSU is modeled after the dress uniform worn by Army officers during World War II. Fort Sill is in the second wave of installations to receive the new Army Green Service Uniform. The new dress uniform will go to general sales Oct. 1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769514
    VIRIN: 200903-D-SN564-454
    Filename: DOD_108021431
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Drill Sergeants issued new Army Green Service Uniform, by Ygal Kaufman and Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

