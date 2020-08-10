Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where Heroes Rendezvous

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers need physical training to maintain health, strength and stamina. At the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit, cycling is one adaptive sport used to keep wounded, ill and injured Soldiers physically active without adverse effects to their health. Each year the SRU celebrates these Soldiers achieving their new fitness goals at an endurance ride Where Heroes Rendezvous.

    This work, Where Heroes Rendezvous, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

