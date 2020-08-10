video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769513" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers need physical training to maintain health, strength and stamina. At the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit, cycling is one adaptive sport used to keep wounded, ill and injured Soldiers physically active without adverse effects to their health. Each year the SRU celebrates these Soldiers achieving their new fitness goals at an endurance ride Where Heroes Rendezvous.