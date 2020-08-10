Soldiers need physical training to maintain health, strength and stamina. At the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit, cycling is one adaptive sport used to keep wounded, ill and injured Soldiers physically active without adverse effects to their health. Each year the SRU celebrates these Soldiers achieving their new fitness goals at an endurance ride Where Heroes Rendezvous.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 15:56
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
