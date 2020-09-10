Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Energy Action Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Granger Jr. 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command HQ

    October is Energy Action Month. Rear Adm. Korka delivers his message on renewing our commitment to using energy more effectively at our duty stations - making the Navy more energy efficient, resilient, and reliable.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 15:31
    Category: Briefings
    NAVFAC
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    Energy Action Month

