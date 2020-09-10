NAVFAC Energy Action Month

October is Energy Action Month. Rear Adm. Korka delivers his message on renewing our commitment to using energy more effectively at our duty stations - making the Navy more energy efficient, resilient, and reliable.
|10.09.2020
|10.14.2020 15:31
|Briefings
|769510
|201009-N-YR391-0001
|DOD_108021377
|00:02:21
|DC, US
