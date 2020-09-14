The Defense Information Systems Agency Joint Operations Center conducted a change of command ceremony, Sept. 14, at DISA Headquarters on Fort Meade, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769508
|VIRIN:
|201014-D-VI620-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108021326
|Length:
|00:33:47
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DISA Joint Operations Center holds change of command ceremony, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
