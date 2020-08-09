Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Video

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Sky Warriors, this Friday is POW/MIA Recognition Day, and this whole week we will be performing events to remember those service members who are missing.
    This week is about honoring those who have made sacrifices for our country, and the families who still await their return.
    If you are interested in volunteering to support POW/MIA events on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, email afsa1550_powmiaevent@outlook.org

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020
    Video ID: 769502
    VIRIN: 200908-F-FU432-619
    Filename: DOD_108021266
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Remembrance
    POW
    MIA
    15th Wing

