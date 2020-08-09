POW/MIA Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sky Warriors, this Friday is POW/MIA Recognition Day, and this whole week we will be performing events to remember those service members who are missing.

This week is about honoring those who have made sacrifices for our country, and the families who still await their return.

If you are interested in volunteering to support POW/MIA events on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, email afsa1550_powmiaevent@outlook.org