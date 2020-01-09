Preview teaser for the 2020 Miramar Airshow Web Production airing Oct. 17, 2020. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Hiatt)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 14:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|769493
|VIRIN:
|200901-M-YN674-426
|Filename:
|DOD_108021185
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Miramar Airshow Web Production teaser, by Cpl Andrew Hiatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT